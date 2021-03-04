Home
GMB is the trade union for everyone. Our family includes over 620,000 working people in all jobs and all walks of life. 

We are experiencing extremely high levels of phone calls at present and are working hard to try and answer your queries. You may get a quicker response if you send us an email on info@gmb.org.uk

If your query is regarding Coronavirus, please click here to try our online guidance first.

Coronavirus advice

The advice around coronavirus (COVID-19) is constantly changing, take a look at our Coronavirus Hub for the latest advice and information from your union.

GMB strike at British Gas

GMB members working at British Gas are taking industrial action in response to the company's fire and rehire tactics.

GMB in action

"GMB helps me invest in my future"

I'm really happy my union is campaigning for decent apprenticeships for young people

"If I wasn't in GMB, I wouldn't have got my job back"

My work colleagues were also GMB members and prepared to go on strike unless I was reinstated, which made my employer think again.

"I joined GMB because I wanted fair pay"

Me and my colleagues demanded a pay increase and won, an experience I found empowering.

"Our members have a voice at work"

I love ensuring that GMB members have a voice at work and standing up to unfairness when I see it.

Making a difference for working people

10 Mar 2021

GMB announces 12 more British Gas strike dates as company refuses to drop fire and rehire

Engineers will walk out on March 12 to 15, 19 to 22 and 26 to 29
10 Mar 2021

'Massive GMB win for workers': Tomahawk repays loans taken from low paid staff

Let’s hope this abuse of the furlough scheme is over and not repeated elsewhere
10 Mar 2021

Leader of council with major British Gas contract urges company: stop fire & rehire

The Leader of Leeds City Council 'shocked’ at behaviour of British Gas bosses
09 Mar 2021

GMB comment on Liberty Steel talks

Commenting on today’s meeting with the National Trade union steel co-ordinating committee and Liberty Steel/GFG Group
09 Mar 2021

Yodel faces £250,000 bill as GMB workers take delivery giant to court

It’s ridiculous Yodel has not settled and would rather take its chances at a tribunal
08 Mar 2021

GMB slams Lambeth plan for mass restructure and potential school job losses

School staff have risked their lives every day and their reward is the threat of redundancy
08 Mar 2021

GMB win: Ambulance workers and paramedics in West Midlands win full covid sick pay

GMB Union’s ambulance service branch fought ceaselessly to make sure no worker is punished for self-isolating
05 Mar 2021

Cammell Laird Shipyard announces 178 job cuts in ‘sickening blow’

These shipbuilders worked through the pandemic and bosses have rewarded them by slashing 178 jobs
05 Mar 2021

British Gas strike goes ahead after engineers overwhelmingly reject offer

Fire and rehire plan main obstacle to a deal – British Gas must remove it if we are to progress
04 Mar 2021

Anger as Government threatens NHS workers with ‘paltry’ 1% pay rise or more cuts

Ministers’ position shows a complete disregard for NHS workers

A campaigning trade union

Give our NHS heroes a proper pay increase
Full sick pay for social care workers now!
Back British Gas workers
Open letter to Gavin Williamson

Give our NHS heroes a proper pay increase

Our NHS heroes don’t need a clap, a badge or even a snack box – they need a proper pay increase

Full sick pay for social care workers now!

No worker in social care should face the punishment of statutory sick pay of just £95.85 per week for doing the right thing.

Please back our call for full sick pay for social care workers.

Back British Gas workers

Join us in calling on the company to take their ‘fire and rehire’ threat off the table.

Open letter to Gavin Williamson

Join GMB call to Make Schools Safe & sign our open letter to Secretary of State for Education

Join GMB

Congratulations on deciding to join over 600,000 other working people in the UK & Ireland who have chosen to be members of GMB.

Use the form below to Join GMB today.

Full time

GMB members working full time for more than 20 hours

Price €
€16.57per month
£14.57 per month

Part time

GMB members working part-time for 20 hours or less and GMB members under 18 years. If you work in a school please check the current GMB rate with your local GMB office

Price €
€9.74per month
£8.40 per month

Apprentice

GMB members undertaking an accredited apprenticeship

£3.00 per month

Student

for non-working students only

£1.00 per month

GMB Extra

Your GMB membership means you always have someone on your side in the workplace, but there are lots more member benefits too!

GMB has defended the rights of workers since 1889
Need help at work?
Contact your local GMB office
Need legal advice?
Call UNIONLINE, GMB's own law firm
Not a GMB member?
Join now for protection and advice

GMB Culture and Safe Space

GMB wants everything our union does to be open, inclusive and safe.
An independent investigation into GMB culture has now concluded.
Click here to read the report and our statement - and for details of our Safe Space.
